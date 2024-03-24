The jihadist organization ISIS (Islamic State) released a chilling video of the terrorist attack in Russia that left more than 130 dead and 100 injured. The clip published on the Amaq agency’s Telegram account shows the moment when the attackers open fire on civilians inside the Moscow Concert Hall, which was immediately claimed by the Islamic State.

The images record the brutality of the attack carried out by the four terrorists armed with machine guns, knives and incendiary bombs. In the video you can see the bloody bodies of the victims and how they are riddled by the attackers. In addition, it is possible to identify the indications that are given between them, who shout “Ala es grande” at different times.

The video lasts approximately 90 seconds and immediately went viral on social networks. At the beginning you see a legend that states that it is “exclusive content from the Amaq agency with moments of the bloody attack on Christians yesterday in the city of Krasnogorsk in Moscow.”

Then, the dialogue between them is heard as they approach a group of people. “Come, come quickly. He brings the machine gun. Kill them and have no mercy,” one of the terrorists says in Arabic. When the terrorist carrying the camera, who had been called by the other, approaches, he attacks the bodies inside a room with shots.

As the camera turns, another terrorist appears next to a man on the ground who does not move. The camera zooms in and the terrorist slits the man’s throat with a knife. The video continues with the attackers walking through the hall. The faces of the terrorists are edited and blurred, to make their identification difficult, as is the sound. However, the subtitles are responsible for emphasizing your words.

“The infidels will be defeated. Allah is Great, the disbelievers will be defeated. We went out for the love of Allah and to support his religion,” says the terrorist who records the scene before walking with the other three towards the exit.

The video ends with the four attackers walking away from the interior of the building while smoke can be seen in the distance from the fire that was generated minutes later after the explosion of the Molotov cocktails.

11 suspects arrested

Russian authorities detained 11 people, including the four alleged perpetrators, and released a video of the interrogations. In one of the videos, a man is seen answering a series of questions in heavily accented Russian. He said that he flew from Turkey on March 4 and received instructions from unknown persons via Telegram to carry out the attack in exchange for about 500 thousand rubles, that is, about 5 thousand dollars.

In another video, the suspect with cuts on his face stated that he lived in a hostel with other immigrants from Tajikistan and assured that he could not find work and that a person contacted him and offered him money to participate in the attack. The man did not speak in Russian, but through an interpreter.

