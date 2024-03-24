A surprising discovery was made by Richard Brock, a 67-year-old man, when he discovered the largest gold nugget in England when he attended an expedition in the Shropshire Hills, near Wales. Now, the valuable piece valued at US$38,000 is available to the public and can be purchased at auction.

In addition to the particularity of this gold nugget, the story of its discovery is surprising, since Brock experienced a true stroke of luck after traveling three and a half hours from his home in Somerset to the Shropshire Hills to be part of an expedition. Despite arriving late, it only took him 20 minutes to find the surprising mineral, despite using a faulty metal detector.

The gold nugget is slightly larger than a UK 50p coin. Photo: Mullock Jones

“The machine I was using was practically ruined: it was only half working. This shows that it really doesn’t matter what equipment you use. “If you walk over the find and are alert enough to what could be lurking beneath the ground, that makes a difference,” Richard Brock told The Guardian.

What are the characteristics of the largest gold nugget in England?

According to the Mullock Jones auction house, the gold nugget found by Richard Brock weighs 64.8 grams, making it the largest ever found in England. Now it has been called Hiro’s Nugget and can be acquired in an auction that will end on April 1 and in which profits between US$32,000 and US$40,000 are expected.

The area where the gold nugget was found is very close to the town of Much Wenlock and the border with Wales, the latter known to be rich in gold.

At more than 64 grams, the gold nugget is believed to be the largest found in England. Photo: Richard Brock/SWNS

Where was the largest gold nugget in the world found?

The largest gold nugget in the world was found on February 5, 1869 in the state of Victoria, Australia. Those responsible for this record were two English miners, who removed from the surface the piece of about 72 kilos and 61 centimeters long that they named “Welcome Stranger.”

Due to its size, it had to be fragmented to calculate its weight, but not before being portrayed in a photograph. Although it had immense value, miners John Deason and Richard Oats received less than US$12,000, less than what it is estimated to cost today: US$2.34 million.

The countries with the largest gold reserves in the world

The United States is the country with the largest gold reserves in the world, surpassing other developed nations such as Germany, Italy or France, according to the official Trading Economics website.

United States (8133 tons)Germany (3353 tons)Italy (2452 tons)France (2437 tons)Russia (2333 tons)China (2235 tons)Switzerland (1040 tons)Japan (846 tons)India (804 tons)Netherlands (612 tons)