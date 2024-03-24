Carolyn Smith left for dead on the web, the former dancer decides to respond with a video

It is not the first time that she is reported dead by some websites, which then also spread the news on social networks. Carolyn Smith got furious and published a story about her on her Instagram profile, to deny the news that was circulating and to show herself to the many people who support her every day.



Good morning, today is Tuesday 19 March 2024. I am currently located in the center of Rome, Montecitorio. I had a wonderful meeting today with all the greatest choreographers and dancers in Italy. I have the testimonies and if you see me like this… I’m not in the hospital, I’m not dying. I’m fine, the only thing I had to change because it’s hot. I am fine. Who is posting these stupid videos or posts, this news that I am dying… then, one I have to thank you because you are extending my life. Then you broke up with me, because people are getting scared, they are calling and texting my family. Now stop. I’m fine, have a good day.

Carolyn Smith appeared irritated, it is not the first time she has been presumed dead. The thing that bothers her most is the fact that those who love her and know her worry about her. Her family receives calls and messages with questions that cause sorrow and pain.

Everyone knows about his tough battle with cancer. The former dancer and judge of Dancing with the Stars has been undergoing difficult treatments for years. Her first diagnosis came in 2015, breast cancer. After periods of remission, the disease once again took hold of her life. However, Carolyn has never lost her smile and has always appeared smiling and optimistic to her many fans. She showed touching photos, while she shaved herself clean, she showed the signs that that evil monster left on her body and became a true symbol of courage.

The well-known television personality fights every day for research and to support the many people who are facing a battle like his. For this reason, when you read fake news you are disappointed. Carolyn Smith is alive, she feels well, enjoys her walks in the center of Rome and has absolutely no intention of stopping fighting!

