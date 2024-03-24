Companies organize themselves to study new opportunities and to enrich the offer with products in line with consumer needs

In recent years the global food supplements market has witnessed constant growth, both in terms of turnover and consumer demand. This is what emerges from specialized sector studies, in a market that is expected to reach a turnover of 327 billion dollars in 2030 (+84% compared to 2023) according to analysts at Grand View Research. Already last year, the sale of food supplements worldwide generated a turnover of 178 billion dollars and it is estimated that it will grow annually by 9% in the next 7 years. This increase in interest on the part of consumers is generated, the study reports, by an ever-increasing awareness of the importance of a preventive health approach, particularly among adults and elderly people. In fact, the highest sales numbers were recorded among citizens aged between 25 and 65, while the over 65s alone garnered 30% of dietary supplement sales globally. These data are destined to grow given that, according to WHO data, the number of elderly people will double in the next 20 years. As regards the geographical division, in 2023 the United States contributed to over a quarter of the products sold, followed by China, Japan and all the other G20 states. In particular, the citizens of these areas have developed particular attention towards a healthy lifestyle characterized by prevention and food supplementation.

In Italy this trend is confirmed, with almost 30 million citizens using food supplements. According to a study carried out by the international research institute Future Concept Lab, 73% of Italians have taken them at least once during 2023, above all to support immune defenses (30%) and increase energy intake (26% ). The challenge of the nutraceutical market is, therefore, to offer more and more solutions to manage and improve one’s general health. Many companies invest in research and development to study new opportunities for users and respond to a constantly expanding and changing market. Like Guna, a leading company in the field of supplements and systems medicine “More and more people are paying attention to the correct intake of the main nutrients which unfortunately are often not present in the right quantities in the food we eat – states Alessandro Pizzoccaro, President of Guna – In in particular, all those elements that contribute to the correct functioning of the main physiological processes, such as the gastrointestinal one, or that support daily actions such as working or playing sports. Thanks to research based on Physiological Nutraceuticals, we have created a line of specific food supplements that allow us to overcome possible nutritional deficiencies, providing a balanced supply of nutritional substances and plant extracts”.

But how is the world of supplements evolving and what are the consumption trends? Here are the 6 trends that will characterize the nutraceutical sector during 2024 identified by a team of Guna experts:

· Sports Nutrition: the growing interest in physical activity, as an important aspect of well-being, will place emphasis on food supplements designed to keep an athlete’s body in a state of balance and health;

· Mental Health Management: the development of supplements that help maintain a good level of energy, concentration and focus is also important;

· Female Health: the area of ​​food supplements which aim to help the female body, in particular for the proper functioning of the gastrointestinal system, is also important;

· Senior Health: products dedicated to the elderly population, with the aim of supporting their health and well-being;

· Sustainability: consumer attention to the sustainability of production and the low environmental impact of products will be confirmed in 2024;

· Artificial Intelligence: the use of AI will also become increasingly widespread among companies in the nutraceutical sector, which will support companies in the study of ingredients, data analysis and customer support.