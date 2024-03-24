The first film of the horror trilogy directed by Renny Harlin stars Madelaine Petsch (American actress fresh from the success of the teen drama Riverdale) and Froy Gutierrez from Cruel Summer and Teen Wolf; The Strangers: Chapter 1 will arrive in cinemas on July 10, distributed by Vertice 360

Intense, breathtakingly terrifying, the film is directed by Renny Harlin (Nightmare 4 – The Unwakened, 58 Minutes to Die – Die Harder, Cliffhanger, The Exorcist – Genesis, The Covenant, The Devil’s Step) who returns to the horror genre with this saga inspired by the 2008 film of the same name by Bryan Bertino.

Let’s see what we know about the synopsis! In this first chapter of the trilogy, the protagonists are a young couple, after an unexpected car breakdown, they are forced to spend the night in an isolated cottage located in a disturbing city. Their stay is turned upside down by the arrival of three strangers who terrorize them by acting mercilessly.

