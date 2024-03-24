On March 18, 1989, Lily Collins was born in Guildford, in the county of Surrey, England. Daughter of Phil Collins – the latter a very famous singer and member of Genesis, a historic English band – and Jill Tavelman, an American actress, from an early age she immediately showed a passion for acting: in fact, at just two years old she joined of the cast of the BBC TV series Growing Pains. At the age of five she moved to America and while still a child she began to become familiar with the stage, becoming one of the best students of the Youth Academy for Dramatic Arts.

During her adolescence, young Lily cultivated another great passion: journalism, also writing for renowned magazines such as Elle Girl, Seventeen, Teen Vogue and Los Angeles Times. Once she specialized in Television Journalism at the University of Southern California, from that moment the doors of fashion opened for her, albeit casually, aspiring to become a top model. It is no coincidence that, at just eighteen years old, the Maison Chanel chose her to wear one of her creations during the Debutantes’ Ball and the following year the Spanish version of Glamor magazine awarded her the following title International Model of the Year.

For Lily Collins another chapter of her life begins as she approaches the world of television and cinema by taking up acting again. She made her debut in 2009 on both the small and big screen – respectively the TV series 90210 and The Blind Side directed by John Lee Hancock – thus entering the list of starred names. Other titles that are part of her filmography are Abduction – Take Back Your Life alongside ex-Twilight Taylor Lautner, Snow White – playing the role of the protagonist – or Shadowhunters – City of Bones. By now she has already reached the heights of popularity but it is in 2020 that that unmissable opportunity arrives.

The Netflix TV series reached record numbers and still continues to win the hearts of the public. In fact, precisely to explain the phenomenon that resulted from it, the actress illustrated the secrets of this immense success before the microphones of Harper’s Bazaar: “she came out in a period in which traveling was not possible. So we wanted to escape. And then the city, Paris, is so beautiful to look at.” On the other hand, the perfect ingredients to make it an eye-catching product are all there: the splendid Parisian setting, the fashion and the colors (the protagonist’s flamboyant wardrobe is curated by Sex and the City stylist Patricia Field).

Furthermore, in the same interview, Lily Collins briefly explained her character: “They call me Emily all the time. She’s a constant optimist so it’s a great feeling to play her. I think having her in my life has really helped me” But what is Emily in Paris about? It narrates the love and professional events of the beautiful Emily Cooper, marketing director, ready to leave Chicago to embark on exciting adventures in the French capital. Three seasons under its belt, available on the streaming platform, we are awaiting the fourth, now under construction, but it is hoped it will be released by the end of 2024.

But it’s not just the characters she plays as Lily Collins’ private life has proved to be full of numerous flirtations, confirming herself as an aspect of considerable interest on the part of the public. Mainly it was a liaison with colleagues who met on film sets – from Jamie Campbell Bower to Sam Claflin up to Taylor Lautner himself – still unaware of the great love that would soon arrive with impetuous passion in her life. Luckily, her current significant other helped her get through a rough patch as she herself recounted some terrible moments she experienced with an ex-boyfriend, even calling it a ‘toxic relationship’.

In fact, during a chat with Glennon Doyle on the podcast We Can Do Hard Things, she revealed: “I suffered verbal and emotional abuse and it made me feel very ‘small'” adding: “today the situation is completely different even if the anxiety continues to trigger.” A context that is not easy to manage but the loving care of her loved one will certainly be able to drive away fears and fears. It is no coincidence that she has a strong curiosity about the person of the latter who saved her from an atrocious loop, also becoming husband and wife. Thus a new chapter opens for the thirty-five year old.

She is an actress, he is a director and screenwriter, they have been a steady couple since 2019. On 4 September 2021 they got married immersed in the nature of Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado. An intimate and special ceremony, framed by the setting that only a landscape environment of this caliber could offer, including plants, trees and waterfalls, for an atmosphere made even more magical.

Finally, Lily Collins found her happy ending by saying the fateful ‘yes’: “I have never been so happy. What began as a fairy tale is now my reality ”so she announced via social media. She considers herself a lucky woman because: “I married the most beautiful, kind and thoughtful person I have ever met”.

An intense life, full of emotions since she was a child, already enjoying the nuances of art. With a consolidated professional career, there have been ups and downs, especially in the private sector – indeed she was in real danger for her mental health – but today she has realized a dream: giving herself to her soulmate.