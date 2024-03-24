In a latest review, the AI ​​produced a ranking of cities that are widely recognized for their presence in the world. Although within this list created by ChatGPT, metropolises such as New York (United States), Tokyo (Japan), London (United Kingdom) and Rome (Italy) stand out, only one city in South America is positioned among the most impressive on the planet. This South American town even surpassed others in Europe such as Istanbul (Turkey).

To prepare this ranking, ChatGPT took as its basis those metropolises in the world that combine architectural wealth, cultural importance, economic influence and natural beauty. Find out which is the only city in South America that is among the most impressive in the world.

What is the only city in South America among the most impressive in the world, according to AI?

According to the ranking provided by the AI, Rio de Janeiro is the only city in South America among the most impressive in the world. This city belonging to Brazil ranked 9th on the list created by ChatGPT.

The town in South America is widely recognized for its presence on planet Earth, as it has majestic landscapes, among which its famous beaches, such as Copacabana and Ipanema, stand out, as well as the Sugarloaf Mountain and the Tijuca National Park. .

In addition to this, artificial intelligence highlighted the “interesting mix of colonial, modern and contemporary architecture” that characterizes Rio de Janeiro, its “rich cultural scene” and its famous carnival, one of the largest celebrations in the world, which stands out for its spectacular parades, vibrant music and colorful costumes.

Rio de Janeiro is the only city in South America among the most impressive in the world, according to AI. Photo: Costa Cruise

Which other cities in the world are among the most impressive in the world, according to AI?

According to artificial intelligence, in addition to the city of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, various metropolises in Europe, Asia and Oceania stand out for being considered some of the most impressive in the world. Below, we tell you what they are:

New York (USA): Known as the Big Apple, New York is famous for its iconic skyline, Central Park, Broadway and the Statue of Liberty. Tokyo (Japan): With a mix of tradition and modernity, Tokyo impresses with its skyscrapers, cutting-edge technology and rich Japanese culture. Paris (France): The City of Light is famous for its elegant architecture, world-renowned museums like the Louvre, and iconic monuments like the Eiffel Tower. Dubai (United Arab Emirates): Known for its futuristic architecture and luxurious shopping malls, this city is a symbol of luxury and innovation. London (United Kingdom): A city with a rich history, London is home to Parliament, Big Ben and the Tower of London, among other iconic landmarks. Rome (Italy): The Eternal City is a living testament to history, with ancient monuments such as the Roman Colosseum and the Roman Forum. Shanghai, China – With its impressive skyline dominated by the Shanghai Tower and the Bund, Shanghai is an economic and cultural hub. Sydney, Australia – Known for its iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbor Bridge, this city combines natural beauty with modern architecture. Istanbul (Turkey): Unique for its location on two continents, this metropolis fascinates with its historic architecture, such as the Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque.