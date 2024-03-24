Chiara Ferragni and Fedez protagonists of a sensational backstory at Vittoria’s birthday: what happened

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez still in the eye of the storm. Over the last few hours, the names of the digital entrepreneur and the singer have once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers due to an indiscretion that is making the rounds on the web. Let’s find out together what it is.

Vittoria’s birthday took place on Saturday 23 March in a venue in Citylife, where she celebrated her first three years. A few days earlier it had been the turn of her brother, who is six years old.

The ‘Corriere della Sera’, in an article signed by Rossana Scardi, reported that the two now increasingly exes would have had such a furious argument that Fedez would not have been able to calm down unless his mother intervened.

If the social networks of both parents showed a nice Pocoyo and Elsa themed party (but also Lino Banfi, due to a nice little scene from the very tender Vittoria some time ago), it wasn’t all roses and flowers.

Something happened at the party that upset everyone present a bit. Her grandparents, Federico’s parents Lucia and Chiara Ferragni were also there at Vittoria’s birthday. And thank goodness, given what happened next.

Why did Fedez and Chiara Ferragni have an argument? And why did his mother intervene?

Corriere della Sera reported, in fact, that at the end of the party Fedez and Chiara Ferragni would have argued very heavily. At the end of the argument, he left to try to calm down his anger.

Chiara Ferragni, Vittoria and Leone

Following him is mother Tatiana (Annamaria Berrinzaghi), who tried in every way to calm her son. No one, however, knows what they said to each other to trigger all this. Those directly involved have not yet commented.