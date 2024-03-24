Mount Everest has long been synonymous with magnitude, standing 8,848 meters above sea level. However, a colossus in America challenges this notion with a measure that defies convention. Its summit, although it rises modestly to 4,205 meters above sea level, hides under the ocean a base that catapults it to be the highest mountain in the world from its beginning to its highest point. This sleeping giant of America, with its total size exceeding 10,000 meters, redefines what we understand by ‘height’.

Unlike Everest, this American mountain emerges from the ocean floor to reveal that the Earth’s natural wonders go beyond the visible. Its volcanic origin and the millenary accumulation of lava have forged a mountain that, silently, holds the title of the most imposing white mountain on the planet.

What is the highest mountain in the world that surpasses Everest and its characteristics?

Mauna Kea, located in the heart of Hawaii, United States, surpasses Everest by almost 2,000 meters when measured from its underwater base to its summit (it measures 10,205 meters). Although the summit of Mauna Kea barely exceeds 4,200 meters above sea level, its true magnitude lies in its extensive journey from the depths of the Pacific. A dormant volcano, this mountain is a testament to the geological processes that shape our world, but it also stands as a pillar for astronomical observation, thanks to its clean atmosphere and clear skies.

Why does Everest still hold the Guinness record?

Despite Mauna Kea’s impressive overall height, Everest retains its iconic status and Guinness record due to the sea level measurement convention, which favors it. This criterion, widely accepted by the international community, allows for a uniform comparison between mountain heights around the world.

Location of Mauna Kea. Photo: Google Earth

What are the other large mountains on the planet?

Beyond Everest and Mauna Kea, the planet is home to other formidable elevations. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania emerges as the roof of Africa, while Aconcagua stands out in South America. In North America, Denali defies the skies with its majestic presence. Furthermore, Chimborazo, in Ecuador, offers another perspective as it is the furthest point from the center of the Earth, thanks to the equatorial bulge.

Difference between Mount Everest, Kilimanjaro and Mauna Kea. Photo: GeologyIn