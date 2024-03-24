Paris, March 24, 2024 – France is in an “attack emergency” following Friday’s attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which was claimed by the Islamic State group (ISIS). This was announced by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on TV channel X. The message came to a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council at the Elysee Palace chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and was dedicated to “the attack by Moscow and its consequences.”

Attal explains that “given the Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for the attack and the threats facing our country, we have decided to elevate Vigipirate to the highest level: emergency attack.”

In January, Vigipirate’s plan was downgraded to Level 2, or “heightened security due to risk of attack.” Paris will host the Olympic Games in July.

The highest level of Vigipirate was established following the Arras knife attack on 13 October 2023 and the murder of Dominique Bernard. (source: Adnkronos)

