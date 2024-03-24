loading…

Syria is often the target of Israeli air strikes. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Syrian air defense systems intercepted and shot down most of the missiles launched by the Israeli military near the country’s capital, Damascus. This shows that the defense system was declared successful.

According to local Syrian media reports, on Sunday (24/3/2024), Israeli military aircraft “carried out air strikes from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, and targeted several locations in the Damascus countryside.”

The report added that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles. There were no casualties in the strike, but there were material losses.

According to Press TV, Israel often carries out air attacks on military installations in Syria, especially those belonging to the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah.

Hezbollah plays an important role in supporting the Syrian army in its battle against terrorists supported by foreign entities.

The Tel Aviv regime rarely acknowledges its military actions on Syrian territory, which are widely interpreted as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s victory over terrorism.

Since the emergence of foreign-backed militancy in Syria in 2011, Israel has been a staunch supporter of terrorist factions opposing the democratically elected leadership of President Bashar al-Assad.

The recent attacks also come amid increasing Israeli acts of aggression against Syria and the ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip that has killed at least 32,142 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children.

Previously, the Israeli regime also attacked several Syrian military positions near Damascus.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said Israel was desperately trying to cover up its failures in the Gaza Strip by attacking Syrian territory. Observers describe these attacks as a reckless attempt that threatens to escalate tensions across the region.

Israel launched a bloody war in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territory in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s relentless crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

