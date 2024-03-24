Through an Interinstitutional Macrooperation deployed in 67 priority neighborhoods of the municipality, a total of 43 people were arrested for various crimes, including three minors.

Elements of the Edomex Security Secretariat, Municipal Police, National Defense Secretariat, National Guard and the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico searched 670 people, 110 vehicles, 40 public transportation units and 43 motorcycles.

Of those detained, the SSEM reported that 28 were for crimes against health, four were carrying firearms, two for attacks on communication routes and means of transportation, two for improper use of insignia, badges, decorations and uniforms, four for business robbery, two for selling alcohol to minors and one for resistance and fraud.

While 28 public transport units were sent to the depot for violations of regulations, three properties were suspended for lack of permit and sale of alcohol to minors; and there were four searches of private homes for drug sales, with the participation also of officials from the Institute of Administrative Verification of the State of Mexico, Secretariat of Mobility and Civil Protection and Risk Management.

They were deployed in eight cells at random checkpoints on the main roads of the district, with the aim of generating security conditions for the population, while searching for criminals and generators of violence.

