VERONA – From March 22nd on all radios, on streaming platforms and in digital stores “Ovunque andrai I will be there” (Baobab Music/Self), the new single by Sonohra featuring Alex Band: an unreleased version, in Italian and English, of “Wherever you will go”, the song by The Calling which made the American band famous all over the world, taking it to the top of the international charts. Galeotto was “Civico 6”, the musical format created on social media by Sonohra in which, among repertoire songs and great hits, Luca and Diego also proposed their unplugged version of the hit that marked entire generations and became iconic for the 2000s .

The video of Sonohra’s performance, which went viral in a few days, also reached America, attracting the attention of Alex Band and the entire group who shared the cover on their social pages, starting a Verona-Los Angeles collaboration characterized from esteem, harmony and love for music, to the point of giving life to this incredible version of the song produced and arranged by Sonohra themselves and adapted into Italian by Manuel Tavoni.

Alex Band

The news of the new single arrives a few days before the start of the “Civico 6 tour club 2024”, the Sonohra tour produced by Baobab Music which will debut on March 29th from their native Verona and which will stop in numerous Italian cities, here are the first dates announced :

29 marzo Verona – The Factory

4 April Florence – Viper Club

5 April Rome – Largo Venue

10 April Turin – Hiroshima Mon Amour

12 April Reggio Emilia – Out of Hours

17 April Milan – Magazzini Generali

20 April Pistoia – H2NO