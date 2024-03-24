The governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya (Morena), confirmed that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will attend Mazatlán, Sinaloa, on April 8 to observe the solar eclipse.

On his .

The state president stated that “it will be an honor” for President López Obrador to be in the port to witness this astronomical event.

“In Oaxaca, I was present at the national meeting of IMSS-Bienestar with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. By the way, he confirmed his visit to Mazatlán to witness the total Solar Eclipse on April 8 of this year. It will be an honor to have him in our land for this great event,” he wrote on the social network.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions