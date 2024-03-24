A total of 42 people, several of them members of complete families, with women and children who had been deprived of their freedom by armed groups, in rural communities, neighborhoods and subdivisions of Culiacán, Sinaloa, have already been released by their captors and have returned to their homes. their homes.

Through his that search operations continue, with the support of federal forces.

In addition, the state executive cited that among the 42 people who have been released, there are eighteen boys and girls, the rest are adults, so it decided to increase the presence of more troops for these cases.

During the early hours of this Saturday, at different points and times in the state capital, the first 18 people deprived of their liberty were released in two groups, including five members of a family made up of a father, mother and three minors, neighbors of the El Palmito neighborhood of the state capital.

