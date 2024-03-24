One of the alleged aggressors of the Federal Forces in the La Lima neighborhood, where an element of the National Guard lost his life and another was injured, was captured. He was hidden in a hilly area on the banks of the Tamazula River, in the eastern part of the state capital.

The man was discovered by an Army member who arrived in support, when he encountered a white van with armed men on Diego Valadez Boulevard, who shot at the military and National Guard personnel who were searching for more armed civilians who fled on foot. during the first confrontation.

From the bridge that crosses the Tamazula River and connects with Ciudad Universitaria, traffic elements keep traffic closed on Diego Valadez Boulevard, where there have been two attacks against federal forces carrying out a search operation for 24 people who still remain deprived of their rights. freedom by armed groups.

At 2:10 in the morning, residents of nearby subdivisions, such as Chapultepec, Burocrats, Quintas, La Campiña and La Lima, were awakened by the strong detonations of automatic weapons, derived from a confrontation between civilians and elements of the National Guard. , where a federal element died and another was wounded.

From six in the morning, a continuous helicopter overflight began in search of several members of the armed group that attacked the federal forces, since several of them got out of their units and ran through the nearby streets and others went into the banks of the Tamazula River.

Shortly after nine in the morning, one of the alleged Civil Guard attackers was located hidden and detained, so operations continue in that area of ​​Culiacán.

MV

Themes

Sinaloa Culiacan National Guard armed attack

