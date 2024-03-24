Forty-two people, including 18 children, were released yesterday after being detained for several hours by criminal groups in the midst of a wave of kidnappings that shook the State of Sinaloa the day before, where another 24 abductees are still missing.

The governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, announced yesterday afternoon on his social network account X, formerly Twitter, that the number of people located rose to 42, of which 24 are adults and 18 children. Earlier, Rocha reported that 18 had been released and that only seven remained to be located. During the day the figures were adjusted after the authorities received other reports of kidnappings.

The governor said that police and military forces are still deployed in the region to locate another 24 people who remain deprived of their liberty.

The mass kidnapping took place last Friday in different areas of the community of La Noria, on the outskirts of the city of Culiacán, where members of criminal groups kidnapped members of at least three families, according to the Secretary of State Public Security. Gerardo Merida.

Without offering details of how the releases occurred, Mérida reported that the people were released safely in the community of Barrancos and in the center of Culiacán.

The Secretary of Security said that none of the victims wanted to testify or file a complaint, but added that the Prosecutor’s Office will still try to advance the investigation process.

To address the situation, the federal authorities sent two special forces battalions to Sinaloa, made up of more than 600 elements, to participate in the search for the missing people.

Another 300 soldiers and a battalion of the National Guard also joined the operation.

Rocha indicated yesterday that the military forces are preparing to increase the number of uniformed personnel to attend to the case.

So far, the authorities have not reported who the perpetrators of the kidnappings would be or if arrests have already been made.

The Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office said on Friday that it opened an investigation into the events and that it does not rule out any line of investigation.

The kidnappings were recorded one day after the murder of three people, who were burned and two of them had their throats slit, in the Badiraguato mountain range, in Sinaloa, allegedly by members of criminal groups.

In recent years, Culiacán and other cities in Sinaloa have been the scene of violent events carried out by members of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, which has that region as its stronghold, although its cells operate in different parts of the national territory.

At the beginning of last year, the inhabitants of Culiacán lived difficult hours after the recapture of Ovidio Guzmán López, one of the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who was extradited eight months later to the United States to face a trial for drug trafficking and money laundering. of money.

The arrest of Guzmán López left around thirty dead and more than fifty injured and triggered numerous road blockades and armed attacks, including those that took place at the capital’s airport and a military air base.

The incidents reminded many inhabitants of Culiacán of the violent day that took place on October 17, 2019, known as the “culiacanazo”, when the city was taken by members of the Sinaloa Cartel to free Ovidio, who was only captured for a few hours.

