The Secretary of Public Security of the State, Gerardo Mérida Sánchez confirmed that 16 more people, including four children, have already been released, bringing the total to 58 victims of illegal deprivation of liberty who have managed to return to their homes safe and sound.

He pointed out that the operations of federal and state forces continue in search of the remaining eight people who remain missing, according to the complaints filed by their relatives.

The state official recalled that last Friday, nine reports were received to the emergency lines, about people deprived of their liberty, totaling sixty-six, including adults of both sexes and minors.

Last Saturday afternoon, it was announced that a total of forty-two people, including eighteen girls and boys who had been picked up by armed groups that raided their homes, in rural communities, subdivisions and colonies of Culiacán were already released by their captors, so they returned to their homes.

Regarding the clashes recorded during the early hours and morning of this Sunday, on Diego Valadez Boulevard, in the La Lima neighborhood, in the eastern part of Culiacán, the preliminary report is of one element of the National Guard dead, one more injured and three alleged criminals arrested.

In the actions carried out in search of the civilians who attacked the federal forces, a truck, weapons, tactical vests were seized and three people, one of them, was located hidden in a hilly area on the banks of the Tamazula River.

MV

