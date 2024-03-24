Friday evening, around 8 pm, Krasnogorsk near Moscow. The Crocus City Hall concert hall is already starting to fill up. The Russian rock group Picnic, which includes 68-year-old singer Edmund Shklyarski, is scheduled to perform. “There’s something going on down there,” a visitor says, as seen in video of the moment. “It’s kind of a mess.”

What follows are twenty deadly and terrifying minutes. A woman’s voice lets out an icy scream. At the bottom of the room, people are running back and forth between the red chairs. Shots are heard and guests in the video hide behind chairs. Some climb over the chairs to the exit.

Crocus City Hall, a concert hall that seats more than six thousand visitors, made global news over the weekend following the worst terrorist attack in Russia in two decades. Four militants opened fire on the visitors with automatic weapons. The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Terrorists caused the death of at least 137 people. The attack also injured 152 people. The oldest known victim is about seventy years old. The list of dead also includes three minors.

It was supposed to be a normal evening for couples, friends and families. Ten minutes before the start, warm-up music was played, as can be seen in the video that Oleg Sytnikov sent to his daughter. He was sitting downstairs, in a room near the stage, with his wife Lyudmila. He waves at the camera. It is next to them that the militants enter a little later. According to the Baza Telegram channel, the couple has not yet been found.

Several videos that appeared were taken from stands at the top of the room. From there it was initially easier for people to get out through emergency exits. At the bottom of the hall, patrons ran toward the stage to escape the shooters.

The heroes of the evening were the cloakroom attendants, all school-age teenagers, including Islam Chalilov. “When I saw people running up the stairs and escalator, I realized there was an attack going on, then my instincts took over,” Chalilov told Russian video agency Ruply. “I shouted: “People, there’s shooting!” and showed where people should go.” According to Russian media, he managed to lead more than a hundred visitors to safety by leading them outside. He said he was the last one to leave the building. “I wanted to make sure no one was left behind.”

Two visitors to Crocus City Hall are saved. Photo Dmitry Serebryakov/AP

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the militants set the building on fire with a “flammable liquid.” These could be Molotov cocktails. The criminals fled through the main entrance. The fire spread over an area of ​​13,000 square meters.

Several visitors, who hid from the militants in the toilets, died of suffocation. Moscow street musician Mikhail Filippov published a photo from one of the Crocus toilets on his social network VKontakte. In the video, he says he is on the ground floor and asks his followers to call the police and fire brigade.

A little later, the room they are in is filled with smoke, and he and his girlfriend record a farewell message. “I love everyone. Mom, dad, grandma, grandpa. My sister,” he says. “We’re very scared.” The couple decides to run, despite the bullets still ringing, and arrive downstairs in time to the ambulance. In the new video, Filippov says he’s doing well, despite “powerful flashbacks, black saliva and a bad cough.”

The entire hall burned down, the roof collapsed. The bodies were still being searched for in the rubble on Sunday.

survivor Mikhail Filippov I love everyone: mom, dad, grandmother, grandfather, sister. We are very scared

The deadly attack lasted only 20 minutes, but the shock will reverberate across Russia for a long time to come. Perhaps in the form of an overcorrection from a safety point of view. There is a lot of criticism in Russia, including because the alleged criminals were arrested only far outside Moscow. I was also surprised by the fact that there were no police or security in the concert hall.

Putin’s supporters are now calling for the death penalty to be reinstated. For example, the head of the Duma faction of the ruling United Russia party, who promised to work on restoring the death penalty for convicted terrorists.

The last time the death penalty was used in Russia was in 1996. In 2009, the Russian Constitutional Court ruled that such punishment violates human rights. Any reintroduction will also have to go through this Court.

The Baza Telegram channel, with good sources in the Russian intelligence services, reports that the Moscow police have received instructions to conduct additional checks on migrants in the city. A number of suspects were from Tajikistan. Previous attacks have led to repression and racism against Central Asian migrants.

The Kremlin is trying to blame Ukraine. The Russian intelligence service speaks of “contacts” between jihadists and Ukraine. A video from The Moscow Times of passersby being interviewed in Moscow shows that there are Russians who find this plausible. “Given the current situation in our country and the world, Ukraine would benefit from this,” says the young man.

Now there are thousands of flowers and plush toys growing near Crocus City Hall. Russians lined up to show their support at the site. Sunday was also a day of national mourning.

A Russian investigator inspects the damage caused Saturday after the deadly attack at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a Moscow suburb. Photo Investigative Committee of Russia / Reuters