The restomod may have modern power, but modern crash safety is disappointing. This is proven by the brutally crashed Gunther Werks Project Tornado.

He’s again pleasantly busy around the American Gunther Werks, a company that specializes in “restomming” old Porsche 911s. While many similar projects take as a starting point the many iterations of the original 911 (the very first Carrera and the 930 in particular), Gunther Werks focuses on 911 993. The busy situation is mainly due to the fact that Günter Werks is again fully testing with his latest model, Project Tornado. If the “regular” Günter Werks focuses on the 993 Carrera, then it’s the Turbo. For 993 days this was already difficult, but the modern version is even more intense with 700 hp. and rear-wheel drive.

Crash

Well, Gunter Werks is busy testing Project Tornado in Laguna Seca, and according to them, everything went great, except for one accident. Well, pushing the boundaries a little and ending up in a gravel trap is the best thing ever. However, now a photograph of the aftermath has emerged, and it appears that “Project Tornado” may be a more appropriate name than previously thought.

Little is known about the accident itself, but we dare to say that the Gunther Werks Project Tornado probably hit the asphalt with its roof at least once. What really scares you: Look at the passenger compartment. The roof reached the shoulder line. There is still a piece of debris on the driver’s side that saved the driver’s life. According to a poster on Reddit, that driver is Patrick Long, a Porsche factory driver.

Safe?

The accident highlights a serious problem for restomods. The Gunther Werks Project Tornado may have been completely rebuilt, but the design remains the same as the 911 993 of the 1990s. At that time, its power was calculated at around 425 hp. Don’t underestimate the force you’re putting into adding 300 hp. And if something goes wrong, the tiny window pillars and bodywork of this 30-year-old design probably won’t be enough. In fact, the 993’s greenhouse is much like that of the original 911, which is now 60 years old. Although it’s not so obvious in the photographs: Gunter Werks claims that Project Tornado has a roll cage. However, when you see the crash, it might as well have been made from licorice.

Patrick Long, the alleged driver, survived the crash but remains in the hospital with unknown injuries and condition. By the way, this is not a new development: the Porsche 911 993 Project Gold, an additional 911 993 built in 2018, is not legal for road use, as Porsche had to undergo 2018 crash tests. You can also determine for yourself how reluctant the security authorities are to approve it.

This article, “Serious Gunther Werks Crash Reveals Restomod Safety,” first appeared on Ruetir.