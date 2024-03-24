At a home in Iowa, police officers encountered 46-year-old Michelle Young, who was reportedly incinerating a collection of unusual objects, including a taillight, aluminum foil, tree bark and a yellow flag, at his neighbor’s house, according to what was reported by The Hawk Eye.

The woman, who claimed to be a witch, was drawn to a residence in Burlington, Iowa, by a sign welcoming witches and was about to set the porch on fire, according to preliminary results from authorities. of the sector.

Young reportedly told the police, after being detained, that she spent approximately two hours in the area collecting peculiar items, although she stated that she did not intend to hurt anyone or allow the fire to get out of control, according to the local media in question.

The self-proclaimed witch said she thought she was at her friend’s house

The person involved assured the authorities that she believed she was at her friend’s house; However, the homeowner indicated that she had never had prior contact with Young.

The initial alert was issued at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, after a “motion alert” was activated by the homeowner’s security camera, Burlington Police reported.

The owner watched through the camera as an unknown individual lit a pile of unusual objects on fire on her porch, managing to see the smoke through the camera lens, according to authorities.

Firefighters arrived in time to extinguish the fire

Burlington Fire Services acted quickly to extinguish the fire and ensured that no one was injured in the incident.

At the time of her arrest, Young reportedly told the officers that she considered herself a witch and that she was under the impression that the home belonged to a friend, and she also stated that she did not intend to cause any harm. The protagonist of this unusual event will face charges for reckless use of fire and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They established bail of US$5,000 against the woman

During the court hearing on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the judge set his bail at US$5,000, payable only in cash. His next appearance has been scheduled for next Friday, March 29, in anticipation of a preliminary hearing.