The founder of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora collective, Ceci Flores, once again shared the photo she took with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and reminded him of the promise he made: “we are going to find them.”

Through her X account, Ceci Flores commented that “She doesn’t know what it means for a mother looking for her children that the most powerful man in Mexico promises that to her.”

Furthermore, he questioned him: “What was different?”, and assured him that indeed “power changes”; However, she invited him to fulfill his promise.

“You still have a few months left,” the search mother wrote.

Ceci Flores asks AMLO to receive her at the National Palace

Last Monday, Ceci Flores protested outside the National Palace to personally hand over to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador the shovel with which she is searching for her children.

“I also want to give him this shovel with which I have dug the ground in different parts of the country so that he can also do his work, because this shovel should never be in my hands, but I had to grab it out of necessity to find to my children.

“I come to hand the shovel to the President so that he can be in charge of searching, investigating and locating my missing persons and that I do not have to constantly risk my life in this fight because it is up to him,” said the mother. search engine

After dressing up as a baseball player to try to be received by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, search mother Ceci Flores reported that she will make the search form for the head of the Executive.

The founder of the Sonora search mothers collective sought to enter the National Palace for the second consecutive day to hand López Obrador the command shovel with which she searches for her missing people.

“We are going to make a search for him, we are looking for him and when he disappeared upon entering the Government Palace,” said Ceci Flores.

