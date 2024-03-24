Formia, March 24, 2024 – On the evening of Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the disposal of the provincial command of the Carabinieri Latina, soldiers of the Formia company carried out an extraordinary territory control service aimed at preventing and suppressing gender-based crimes.

The focus of the service was on traffic control, given the recorded increase in road accidents, where in some cases drivers were found to have high levels of alcohol in their blood. There were several checkpoints on Formia territory. A sample of a large number of young and older people were subjected to breath tests, which in most cases confirmed that the threshold limits were met. Various fines have been imposed under the Highway Code to raise awareness among all road users of the need to be more aware while driving to protect their safety and the safety of others.

The collective efforts of all Formia carabinieri have strengthened traffic control, during which no. 100 people, 10 of them have police records, 60 vehicles were checked, 5 personal searches were carried out, 2 personal and vehicle searches, including with the help of dogs, 6 state enterprises focused on nightlife establishments were checked, 8 traffic violations were registered for which An amount of 2164 euros was collected. They were also not reported to the competent administrative authority. 2 people for using narcotic substances according to Art. 75 of Presidential Decree 309/90, while they were submitted to the competent judicial authority no. 1 person for driving a vehicle while intoxicated in accordance with Art. 186 part 2 letter. B and C CDS for causing a traffic accident with a blood alcohol level exceeding the limit recorded as 3 g/l, by hitting a public light pole in the municipality of Formia, and no. 1 person for driving without a license with a repeated offense under Art. 116 c. 15 and 17 SRS, without achieving this.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

