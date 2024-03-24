The Russian army attacked eight regions of Ukraine overnight with 29 Kh-101-Kh-555 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed drones.

The risk of direct conflict between Russia and NATO, the risk of world war, is growing every day. Poland will demand an explanation from Russia regarding the “new violation of its airspace.” One of the cruise missiles launched by Russia during its overnight attack on Ukraine briefly violated Polish airspace, according to the Warsaw army.

Meanwhile, the Russian army attacked eight regions of Ukraine at night using 29 Kh-101-Kh-555 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed drones. This was reported by the Ukrainian army, whose words were quoted by national media. The massive attack affected regions in the south, east, northeast and west: Dnepropetrovsk, Kherson, Nikolaev, Odessa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn and Lviv. The Ukrainian armed forces emphasize that this was the third heavy bombing of the country in four days. According to local authorities, there were no casualties or destruction in Kyiv, but in Lviv, important infrastructure was damaged and a fire broke out.

After the terrorist attack in Moscow, the Kremlin is stepping up attacks on Ukraine, and the likelihood of direct NATO intervention is growing by the hour.