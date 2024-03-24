loading…

Russia launched missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, but some misfired and fell in Poland. Photo/Reuters

KYIV – The Polish military put its entire combat fleet on alert. This was done after the Polish military said one of the Russian cruise missiles had violated Polish airspace.

Russia launched 57 missiles and drones at Ukraine on Sunday (24/3/2024). That included attacking Kyiv and the Lviv region in western Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 18 of 29 missiles launched by Russia and 25 of 28 attack drones.

“Several explosions rocked Kyiv early Sunday, with Ukrainian air defense forces destroying around a dozen Russian-launched missiles in the capital and its surroundings,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said via Telegram.

He added that there was only minor damage from the attack.

Russia has pounded Ukraine for days in an offensive that Moscow describes as revenge for Ukraine’s attack on the recent presidential election.

“For the third pre-dawn morning this week, all of Ukraine is on air alert and has been advised to seek shelter,” US Ambassador Bridget Brink wrote in X on Sunday morning.

“Russia continues to launch drones and missiles indiscriminately without regard for millions of civilians, and in violation of international law.”

The Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, the Polish military claimed that one of the Russian cruise missiles launched in the Lviv region, Western Ukraine, violated Polish airspace.