The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, has sent a message of condolences to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, for the shooting in a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow that has left at least 133 dead, state media reported this Sunday.

In the letter sent the day before, Kim “expressed his deepest condolences and solidarity to the Russian president, and through him to the Russian Government and people and to the grieving families and victims, following the sudden and sad news that a terrorist attack on large scale had caused numerous victims in the Moscow region,” the North Korean news agency KCNA detailed.

“The message reaffirmed the position of the Government of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, official name of North Korea) to oppose all types of terrorism and that nothing justifies atrocious terrorism that threatens human life,” the media added. .

The North Korean regime assured that for its people “the misfortune and pain of the friendly Russian people are like its own,” and hopes that Moscow and its people “eradicate the consequences of the terrorist attack as soon as possible and bring stability to the families and victims”.

A group of men with automatic weapons broke into the Crocus City Hall shopping center in the town of Krasnogorsk, on the northwest edge of Moscow, on Friday and opened fire on people gathered in its auditorium before a concert by the rock group Picnic. leaving at least 133 dead and dozens injured.

The shooting was followed by several firebomb explosions that caused a large fire, making it difficult for attendees to evacuate.

The jihadist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting through the Amaq agency, its propaganda organ.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions