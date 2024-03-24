The Russian Police evacuated the London Mall shopping center in Saint Petersburg this Sunday after receiving a bomb warning, reports local media Fontanka.ru.

Simultaneously, the agents detained a man who claimed to have placed an explosive device in the shopping center, where security force bomb squads have been deployed.

Another woman was arrested today for a false bomb warning on a plane that was preparing to take off from Moscow bound for Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

During the interrogation, the woman claimed that her words were “a joke.”

