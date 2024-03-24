Piediluco, March 24, 2024 – Italy wins the 38th Paolo d’Aloja Memorial with 94 points. Italremo technical director Francesco Cattaneo, thanks to the success achieved in the two days of the final – 55 medals: 21 gold, 19 silver, 15 bronze – thus wins the traditional international competition in Piediluco, ahead of Greece (34 points) and Romania (22 points).

In today’s regattas between seniors and lightweights, Italian boats achieved eight victories, all in Olympic disciplines, with two boats winning medals at the last World Championships overall, namely the senior men’s four sculls, vice world champion. Giacomo Gentili, Luca Chiumento, Andrea Panizza and Nicolo Carucci, and in the men’s doubles, Gabriel Soares and Stefano Oppo, the reigning world champion and bronze medalist.

Victories also belong to the senior men’s duo with the team of Davide Comini and Giovanni Codato, who qualified the boat for the 2024 Games in Paris at the last Absolute World Championships, as well as Silvia Crozio and Stefania Buttignon, who after last year they qualified for the Olympics in the women’s doubles category among adults, today they won the women’s lightweight doubles.

The rest of the Italian victories today in Piediluco belong to the renewed men’s four of Olympic bronze medalists Giuseppe Vicino, Giovanni Abagnale and Matteo Lodo with Nicolas Kohl, the men’s singles Davide Mumolo and two flagships, men’s and women’s, all specialties in which in May in Lucerne (Switzerland) Italremo will try to qualify for the Paris Games. The Italian team also won two golds in the final of the U19 tournament: Giovanni Paoli in the men’s singles and Melissa Schincariol in the women’s singles. After the Memorial, the next international event for the Italian team on the way to Paris 2024 will again take place in Italy, in Varese, at the first stage of the World Cup, scheduled at the Shiranna pool from 12 to 14 April.

Below are photos of the awards canottaggio.org/gallery/2024/38-memorial-daloja-premiazioni-24-03-2024.

Photo canottaggio.org