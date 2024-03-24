Rome, March 24, 2024 – During the actions, the carabinieri reported 5 men to the prosecutor’s office: a 19-year-old Dominican was found with hashish and a switchblade, a 41-year-old Italian was found with some doses of cocaine, and three others after the carabinieri found in their possession weapons and items capable of committing an offense, the possession of which they could not provide compelling reasons for.

The same carabinieri also tracked down and arrested a man from the province of Rome, who had received a detention warrant issued by the General Prosecutor’s Office of Rome.

During an inspection of 7 commercial enterprises, the Carabinieri seized a car wash for violating environmental safety standards, as it was found that it was discharging wastewater directly into the public sewer, and during the inspection they discovered 4 employees hired “not on the books.” And another car wash was suspended for violating workplace safety rules. Two grocery store owners were fined €1,000 for health violations, while two restaurateurs were fined for finding structural deficiencies and failing to follow food safety procedures.

Finally, six more people were sanctioned and reported to the prefecture for possession of small quantities of narcotic substances intended for personal use.

In total, the Monterotondo carabinieri identified more than 200 people and checked 180 vehicles, some of which were fined more than 2,000 euros under traffic regulations and deprived of two driving licenses.

