Rome, March 24, 2024 – The daily actions of the State Police against drug trafficking continue, leading to 8 arrests in recent days. In recent days, police from the Romanina police station, following previous information and search activities aimed at suppressing the phenomenon of drug trafficking, arrested a 55-year-old Roman woman, as she was seriously suspected of committing the crime of arrest for the purpose of drug trafficking. In particular, police searched the woman’s house located on Via Tuscolana, where they found and seized 425 wrappers containing more than 23 kg of hashish, approximately 1.2 kg of marijuana, and a vacuum bag with approximately 23 grams of pink cocaine. , 27 electronic cigarettes containing liquid extracted from hashish, a vacuum packaging machine, precision scales, a knife impregnated with residues of a hashish-type substance, and material for packaging the narcotic substance. For these reasons, at the end of the ritual events, the 55-year-old man was arrested. The GIP of the Rome Court, having satisfied the request of the prosecutor’s office, approved the arrest and decided to place the woman in custody in prison.

However, investigators from the Appio Nuovo police station carried out an inspection at the house of the 28-year-old Roman, located on Via Tovalieri, where, thanks to the nose of the drug canine unit, they discovered about 3.5 kg of hashish hidden in a compartment behind the oven, half a kilo of marijuana, 3 precision scales , 3 vacuum machines and various drug packaging materials.

Therefore, the 28-year-old guy was arrested because he was seriously suspected of the crime of possession of drugs with intent to supply. The precautionary measure was approved by the judiciary.

Other officers from the Via Botero police station, together with colleagues from the San Giovanni area, arrested a young man who, during a routine police check, tried to hide 47 doses of cocaine in his clothes. At the subsequent hearing, the prosecutor’s office requested and received from the preliminary investigation judge confirmation of the action taken by the State Police.

Laurentino 38; In this densely populated area, Exhibition District investigators arrested at the scene a man and woman, ages 25 and 21, who were strongly suspected of drug distribution. Plainclothes police officers witnessed the exchange of drugs and money and intervened, blocking the sellers and the buyer. According to the reconstructed data, drugs were “ordered” on some instant messengers. The court, at the request of the prosecutor’s office, approved the arrest.

At the same time, police from the Porta Maggiore police station arrested a 27-year-old Tunisian man last Tuesday afternoon in Via Laparelli after he was caught giving some clothes to a man on a bicycle. Investigators reached the man, restrained him and at the same time stopped the buyer, who still had 3 doses containing approximately 10 grams of marijuana in his hands. The 27-year-old man was arrested and the measure was later confirmed by the judiciary.

Agents from the Porta Maggiore police station re-arrested the man, a 26-year-old resident of Guinea, as he was seriously suspected of the crime of possession with intent to supply narcotic substances. During the investigation, the police searched a house in ruins on Acqua Bullicante Street, where they found a 26-year-old man and discovered about 12.5 grams of heroin, various materials for packaging the drug and 285 euros. The prosecutor’s office requested and received confirmation of the arrest from the State Inspectorate.

State police agents from the XV district of Ponte Milvio arrested a 41-year-old Albanian living in Rome in pursuance of a custodial order. Investigators tracked the man down to his home in Via Agugliano, where they handed him a deprivation of liberty order issued by the Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Verona Rome – Criminal Directorate, with a sentence of 2 years imprisonment, 5 months and 14 days imprisonment and a fine of €15,000 for drug offences. For these reasons, the 41-year-old man, after completing the ritual activities, was arrested and detained in the Rebibbia district house.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.