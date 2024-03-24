In a press note written with Rocco Siffredi’s lawyer we read that the accusation of harassment received is “categorically rejected”

Rocco Siffredi returns to speak after being involved in a complaint of harassment by a journalist who interviewed him for the launch of the television series about his life, “Supersex”. Meanwhile, the words after his phone call with the journalist have already made the rounds on the web and, above all, on social media.

A message sent by the porn superstar stated, without any kind of doubt, some unsolicited and, for the journalist, decidedly inappropriate compliments.

You’re really nice, too strong, too pretty and good… can I tell you? When I was holding you I couldn’t say it too much more, but damn! Well, let’s forget about it, you were asking me for something rather particular […] I ran away. Not out of fear, but to avoid doing damage.”

“After the interview came out, Rocco Siffredi bombarded me with messages. The last two were the heaviest. One is this: ‘Last message, I think you lack the dick because if a woman gets to be like this it means that she really lacks the dick, here, take a break, have a feast. you’ll learn to be a normal person’”. Alisa Toaff is the journalist from the Adnkronos agency who three days ago reported the porn actor Rocco Siffredi for sexual harassment and has now decided to speak with her name and surname. “As long as there are unwelcome compliments, I usually ignore them. But he struck me in my dignity as a woman, as a journalist, as a professional. It is not acceptable for something like this to happen while you are working just because I am a woman. What if I were a man? Would he have behaved like this? This is a sexist and above all harassing attitude. That’s why I reported him.” Romina Marceca’s interview and audio on Repubblica Roma #RoccoSiffredi

This time, Rocco Siffredi addresses his fans directly. The actor states that he has an important message for his followers, and that if they are loyal fans it would be good to follow what he asked. What was Siffredi’s appeal?

Please stop insulting this journalist with whom I had a disagreement… let’s call it misunderstanding, okay?

The appeal on social media comes shortly after the journalist, Alisa Toaff, a professional with almost 20 years of experience, revealed that she had been targeted by threats and insults on social media. For this reason Rocco Siffredi would have asked everyone to refrain from insulting her or threatening her. The actor firmly asked to respect his person and his profession. In the video published on her Instagram stories she asks: “If you love me and respect me, as I know you already do, don’t insult her and disrespect her.”

A press note written with the lawyer Antonio Marino was also published on Rocco Siffredi’s social profile. The note reads that the accusation of harassment received is “categorically rejected” and that the accusations are “baseless”. The exchange of messages before the interview, according to the actor’s lawyer, would have been courteous and the interview conducted in a calm atmosphere. With the publication of the interview, the note says, Rocco Siffredi would be depicted as “a depressed person” and disappointed by Alessandro Borghi’s interpretation.

The actor’s regret appears to have been great, in addition to the apologies made privately and publicly for the tone of the telephone exchange. The confrontation between the journalist and Siffredi, which has now become the subject of media debate, could end up in court.