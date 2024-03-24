Civitavecchia, March 24, 2024 – A busy morning in Civitavecchia turned into a happy ending thanks to the timely intervention of the fire brigade. This morning, at 9.30 am, a message from a passer-by alerted emergency services on Lerici Street, in the panoramic Belvedere area.

A beautiful specimen of an adult horse suddenly found itself in a dangerous situation, entangled in a barbed wire fence. The risk of serious injury was high, but the firefighters’ speed and efficiency were critical.

Rescuers who immediately arrived on the scene worked carefully to free the animal. The situation was delicate; any hasty movement could aggravate the situation. Fortunately, the horse calmed down and was released without any injuries.

Safety Reminder

The event also serves as a reminder of the importance of animal safety in urban and suburban environments. It is vital to ensure that fences and other potential hazards are maintained in a safe condition at all times to prevent such incidents from occurring.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.