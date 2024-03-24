Home, there is a boom in sales for investment (+28%)

It’s a dark time for buying and selling houses, but not for purchases aimed at income. According to the latest data analyzed by the Fiaip National Real Estate Observatory, processed with Enea and I-Com, purchases of homes for investment have grown by 28%.

In contrast to this situation, we observe a 1.5% increase in sales of second homes in the previous year. This increase is accompanied by a notable increase in sales of studio apartments, which increased fivefold compared to 2022, and two-room apartments (+64%), which contributed to the 28% increase in investment purchases intended to generate income in 2023.

According to what was explained by Fiaip, this type of property (studio and two-room apartments) has aroused strong interest, especially in large cities, thanks to their attractiveness for rentals intended for students, off-site workers and short-term rentals for tourist purposes. This trend has tripled in the last six years due to their high profitability and the total absence of insolvency risks or difficulties in recovering the property.

In a context characterized by high inflation, it seems that Italians continue to consider the purchase of homes as a safe investment to protect their savings. All this takes place in a context in which prices and rents for residential properties are increasing due to the shortage of supply on the real estate market. In 2023, there was an average increase of 2% in market values ​​compared to 2022. The most significant increases occurred in major cities, where demand exceeds supply, peaking at up to +6% in Milan.

The rental market also showed positive signs in the residential sector, with an average increase of 7.5% in the number of rental contracts compared to 2022. However, for properties for non-residential use, the trend was mixed: +3% for commercial premises, +1.2% for offices and -0.2% for industrial warehouses, indicating a substantially stable situation compared to the previous year.

As regards average rents, a significant increase was recorded in the residential sector (+8%), while for commercial premises (-2.5%), offices (-2.2%) and industrial warehouses ( +0.1%) average rents decreased slightly, primarily due to the rising cost of living and the economic challenges facing some businesses.

But that is not all. Another factor influencing investors’ choices is the energy transition, with a growing trend towards properties with higher energy classifications, as demonstrated by the collapse in the percentage of two-room apartments sold in class G, which fell from 27% in 2022 to 9%. .