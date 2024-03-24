Russia is considering 200% duties on wines from “hostile countries”, including Italy

The Russian government will consider the latest initiative of the Association of Viticulturists and Wine Producers of Russia (AVVR) to impose 200% tariffs on wine imports from countries so-called “hostile” to Russia, including NATO states. AVVR executive director Alexey Plotnikov said that such a decision could be made soon.

A decision which, as Gambero Rosso underlines, could seriously impact the Italian wine sector. Our producers exported over 50 million liters of wine in 2023, for a turnover of 158 million euros.

Alexey Plotnikov said: “We have decided to once again appeal to the government and Parliament (State Duma) with a request to strengthen protective measures on the Russian market by imposing duties on wine, sparkling wine and fortified wine from NATO states at 200%”.

In July 2023, The Drinks Business recalls, the government has already increased duties on the import of wines from “hostile” countries – from 12.5% ​​to 20% until 2024, but this increase is probably considered insufficient by some state officials and local wine producers. According to Plotnikov, in addition to the 200% duties, the Association also proposed canceling the preferential regime for wine imports from Georgia.

Other proposed measures for domestic wine producers include setting a 20% quota for Russian wine in Russian retail stores starting September 1, 2024, with a further increase to 50%. There is also the possibility of setting a quota for bars and restaurants of at least 50% of national products in the wine list starting from 1 September, and of listing these drinks at the beginning of their menus.

Meanwhile, the latest plans of the Russian state and the local industry association have already triggered serious criticism from some major Russian wine importers and wine industry analysts, most of whom believe that the implementation of these measures will lead to a sharp increase in wine prices in Russia (even for domestic wines) and the effective suspension of wine imports from most EU states and other Western countries.