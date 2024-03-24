In a context of variable economy, the Central Bank of Venezuela has established the price of the dollar at 36.35 bolivars for today. This value is fundamental both for investors and for the population in general, given the influence it has on the economic stability of the country. The fluctuation in the exchange rate of the dollar against the local currency highlights the need to monitor these figures closely, especially in the face of important political events that could trigger changes in the future of Venezuela.

The publication of the official dollar rate by the Central Bank of Venezuela on March 24 reflects the current economic situation, in an environment marked by various factors, such as government policies and international market dynamics. This figure becomes a crucial reference point for exchange transactions and economic evaluations, highlighting its importance in analyzing the country’s economic environment.

What is the Price of the BCV dollar TODAY, Sunday, March 24?

The Central Bank of Venezuela has set the price of the dollar at 36.35 bolivars, thus establishing an official price for economic transactions within the country. This value is essential to understanding Venezuela’s economy, as it influences both formal and informal markets.

Price of the BCV dollar TODAY, March 24, 2024. Photo: Twitter / @BCV_ORG_VE

What is the DolarToday today, March 24 in Venezuela?

Compared to the official rate, platforms such as DolarToday and Monitor Dólar offer a quote for the parallel dollar at 39.15 bolivars. This price, influenced by supply and demand on the black market, serves as an alternative economic indicator, providing additional references for financial decisions.

DolarToday, March 22: price of the dollar in Venezuela. Photo: DolarToday

Dollar Monitor: price of the dollar today, March 24 in Venezuela

The latest update from Dollar Monitor indicates an average price of 38.36 bolivars for each dollar, a figure that results from the supply and demand dynamics of the US currency in the market.

Dollar Monitor today, March 24: price of the dollar in Venezuela

How did the dollar close today in the Central Bank of Venezuela?

At the end of March 24, the Central Bank of Venezuela maintained the rate at 36.26 bolivars per dollar, reflecting an effort to provide stability amid the volatile national economy.

How many times does the BCV rate change?

The BCV rate may vary according to internal policies and the global economic situation. Although there is no fixed frequency, significant changes in the political or economic sphere may cause adjustments to this rate, making it vital for interested parties to stay informed through official channels.

Bonus payment date You Account for Venezuela

The Government of Nicolás Maduro has not yet confirmed the payment of the You Account for Venezuela subsidy. The last time the bonus was deposited was on January 24, 2023. In that sense, it is unlikely that this payment will arrive during the last days of March 2024. However, thousands of citizens remain waiting for a possible announcement.