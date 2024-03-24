If you regularly scroll through the pages of this site, you will come across many so-called high-performance SUVs. But there is only one that can rightfully be called a pioneer of this genre, and that is the Porsche Cayenne. Although its badge is over twenty years old, it remains extremely relevant, especially now that several new hybrids have been released as part of the third generation update of the good old big S SUV.

Most buyers will undoubtedly make their choice between the E-Hybrid and S E-Hybrid. The duo combines different flavors of V6 fun with a 177-horsepower electric motor and 25.9-kWh battery, delivering more than decent performance and an emission-free range of about 50 miles. The S is faster (obviously) and has air suspension as standard, so if you want to make the Cayenne your daily driver, this is obviously the version to buy.

That’s How Strong The Strongest Cayenne Is

But if you have Purosangue breathing down your neck, you won’t be able to get there every day. So, it’s time to meet the latest Cayenne halo: the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. It uses the same electric motor and batteries, but is paired with a powerful and powerful twin-turbo V8 engine that produces an impressive 739 hp. and a monstrous torque of 950 Nm.

Porsche may have been a little overenthusiastic in providing the opportunity to try out the scorching Spanish circuit – the suppliers of those poor brakes and tires must have been very grateful – but on public roads it’s simply stunning. It combines real class with all the childish raunchiness that a 700 horsepower container home can unleash.

Changes to the new chassis

Changes to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid’s updated suspension mean there’s a lot more variation between the Turbo’s different driving modes, so switching to Sport mode (or Sport Plus if the road isn’t too bumpy) actually injects an extra dose of energy into the car. a chassis that itself has no particular complaints about the lack of dynamics.

Performance is off the charts, but you can soothe your conscience with the exceptionally useful electric range. We have less praise for Porsche’s insistence on charging extra for four-wheel steering. Taking another 1,800 euros for something so integral to the capabilities of an already expensive car really feels like a steal.

It could get crazier, but don’t do it.

If you’re purely interested in performance, you’ll probably opt for the 29 grand GT package, which is for the slightly cozier Cayenne Coupé. This version replaces the old Turbo GT (which no longer meets European emissions regulations) and lowers the car by 10 millimetres, widens the track and reduces weight by 100 kilograms in a clever way you’ll never notice.

It’s a snappier, more energetic car on the track, and it’s what you want if you really want the most extreme Cayenne on the menu. But let’s not pretend that you actually need these extras. Thanks to the sheer breadth of its talents, the standard Turbo E-Hybrid is more than enough.

Specifications Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid (2023)

Motor

3,996 cc

Bi-turbo hybrid V8

739 pack at 6000 rpm

950 Nm at 2400 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/unit in 3.7 s

maximum 295 km/unit.

Consumption (average)

1.7 l/100 km

39 g/km CO2

Dimensions

4.930 x 1.938 x

1.685 mm (LxWxH)

2895 mm (wheelbase)

2.545 kg

70 l (gasoline)

539/1557 l (luggage)

Prices

€186,500 (Netherlands)

€ 187,878 (B)