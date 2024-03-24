The Vatican witnessed an unusual moment this Palm Sunday, when Pope Francis decided not to deliver the homily prepared for more than 25,000 faithful in reflection. This Eucharistic celebration, which marks the beginning of Holy Week, was experienced with surprise and concern for the well-being of the pontiff. At 87 years old, the pope faces a serious health condition that has modified his participation in events of great importance for the Catholic Church.

As recalled, on Wednesday, March 20, during the general audience, Pope Francis did not read the prepared catechesis either and a collaborator did so instead. According to Vatican sources, the pontiff said he was not feeling well. “I still can’t,” he said in reference to the respiratory problems suffered by the pope.

Why didn’t Pope Francis read the homily?

Pope Francis’ absence from the homily is due to his recent health problems, specifically knee discomfort and persistent breathing problems. These difficulties limit his ability to read long texts without becoming fatigued. Instead of the expected homily, the pontiff opted for a moment of silence and invited those present to personal reflection. This decision, although unexpected, reflects the Pope’s will to maintain the essence of the ceremony despite physical adversities.

What is the state of health of Pope Francis?

Over the past few months, Pope Francis has struggled with bouts of flu, bronchitis and colds that affected his schedule. Although he has continued with his commitments, the pontiff needs assistance in reading his speeches and catechism. This situation has led to adaptations in the way religious ceremonies are carried out, and shows the human vulnerability of the pontiff and his perseverance in the face of health challenges.

How was the opening ceremony of Holy Week?

The Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter’s Square was graced by the traditional blessing of palms and olive branches, symbolizing the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. Although the Pope did not participate in the procession around the obelisk, he did bless the branches from the altar. The decision to omit the homily did not detract from the solemnity of the event, which brought together cardinals, bishops, priests and faithful in a moving beginning of Holy Week.

What was it like the time Pope John Paul II couldn’t officiate at Palm Sunday Mass?

History recalls another significant moment when Pope John Paul II, due to persistent arthritic pain, was unable to officiate at the Palm Sunday Mass, although he did preside and read the homily. This adaptation, motivated by health problems, highlights the importance of resilience and adaptability in the exercise of the pontificate. Like Francis, John Paul II faced his physical limitations with dignity, and kept alive the tradition and message of the Church.

What does the homily mean at the Palm Sunday Mass and why is it important?

The Palm Sunday homily has a deep meaning, as it marks the beginning of Holy Week, a period of reflection and spiritual renewal for Catholics. When delivering it, the Pope shares reflections on the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and offers guidance and comfort to the faithful. Pope Francis’ decision to omit it this year, far from detracting from the event, emphasized the importance of personal meditation on these mysteries.