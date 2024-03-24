Poland has asked Russia to provide explanations after reporting that a cruise missile destined for Ukraine entered its airspace last Sunday, March 17. This incident led Warsaw to deploy fighter jets in response to the situation.

Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs made an emphatic appeal to the Russian Government

In a statement issued by Pawel Wronski, spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an emphatic call was made to Russia to “cease its acts of air aggression, described as terrorist, against the population and territory of Ukraine, to end hostilities and focus on resolving your internal issues.

For its part, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces reported, through platform cruiser fired during the night by long-range aviation of the Russian Federation.”

At a press conference held in Warsaw, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz indicated that the missile advanced between 1,000 and 2,000 meters into Polish territory. As a response measure, F-16 fighter jets belonging to the Polish Air Force were activated.

In the early hours of March 24, Moscow carried out an attack by launching 57 missiles and drones against Ukraine. Photo: AFP

From Poland they ask Russia to stop attacks against Ukraine

The Polish Foreign Ministry plans to summon the Russian ambassador to address the incident of airspace violation, as announced by Vice Chancellor Andrzej Szejna, in statements to the private radio station Polsat News.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, reported that critical infrastructure in the western region of Lviv, Ukraine, was the target of Russian attacks.

“Preliminarily, two hits were recorded on the same critical infrastructure facility that had been the target of attacks overnight by the invaders,” Kozytskyi reported via Telegram.

On the other hand, the operational command revealed on platform

“All necessary procedures have been implemented to ensure the protection of Poland’s airspace,” he added.

Likewise, it was highlighted that “the Polish Armed Forces maintain constant surveillance over the situation on Ukrainian territory and are in a constant state of alert in order to guarantee the security of Polish airspace.”