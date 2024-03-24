The tension hangs heavy and oppressive in the air, like an approaching thunderstorm on a hot summer day. Three people of different generations are sitting at a wooden dining table: a middle-aged man with a sad face, a nervous lady with gray hair and a young woman looking gloomily ahead.

Theater

Heat. Author: Rotterdam Theater and Davy Pieterse. Visible: 22/3, Rotterdams Schouwburg. On display until April 26. Inl: theatrotterdam.nl.

Silently, the elderly woman tries to maintain peace, but with each unsuccessful attempt at rapprochement, the tension increases. Until it comes to the inevitable explosion: the girl overturns the table with a loud thud and begins to run wildly in circles. When the man fails to stop her, a helpless cry escapes his throat: the only sound he makes during the performance.

Heat is the third installment in director Davy Peters’ four-part series about growing up in a future world. This time, Peters will focus on the warming planet and how people cope with the growing heat. As in previous installments, communication is carried out not in words but in images: with a strong sense of aesthetics, Peters allows his silent actors to alternately portray the restlessness, friction, melancholy and lethargy that can accompany the relentless heat against an orange-red lit backdrop. stage.

Some of these images manage to get under your skin. The table scene is successful, as are the scenes in which the young woman moves with increasing energy to a rhythmic, swelling soundtrack that resonates deeply in your body. Her energy and dedication are enhanced by the chorus, which fills the stage and expresses the heat with sometimes dreamy, sometimes oppressive singing.

What works worse about Heat is that almost all of the images are often repeated. This also means that you can’t avoid watching scenes multiple times in which very little happens: a girl sitting at a table, writing something. A bunch of women sunbathing. These scenes are separated by lowering and raising a black screen, as if you were watching a moving slideshow. Once the novelty of this strict choice of style wears off, he becomes especially aware of the repetitive nature of the work.

At the same time, it helps to appreciate Heat’s scenes individually. As with a long slideshow, not all images are created equal, but a scene may suddenly appear that makes a deep impression.

