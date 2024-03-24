Sergio Perez finished fifth at the Australian Grand Prix this morning. According to him, Verstappen would not have won if not for his failure.

And that is why you always need to get up early for Formula 1 races. After last year and the first two races of this year, the Formula 1 season seemed very boring to me. But when it seems impossible that Max Verstappen will ever lose another race, he drops out on the second lap. Coincidentally, it was the same race from which he last retired two years ago due to a technical fault.

At first it seemed that the engine had failed. But we didn’t do justice to the infallible Honda. It later turned out that the brake had jammed immediately after the start. Well, then you have about 1000 hp pulling an axle on one side, and carbon irons from (from this year) Brembo trying to stop the same axle. The resulting force field inevitably led to a fire. Max was unhappy (fucking stupid) that his team wanted him to make another pit stop with a burning car. He may have thought for a moment of Father Jos’ hell at Benetton.

Anyway; after two laps the race seemed completely open. Especially for the drivers of Ferrari, McLaren and the remaining Red Bull of Perez. The latter had to move up from sixth position after a grid penalty during qualifying. But Cheko could certainly use the superior RB20 rice tendon if he were in free air…

It was a logical thought after the first races, but it didn’t happen. PER beat Russell and Alonso quite easily. But he couldn’t keep up with the McLarens’ pace. Not to mention Ferrari. His fifth place finish was a poor comparison to the supposed P1 that everyone attributed to Max. Helmut Marko, of course, does not understand this. But Perez casually says that Max wouldn’t win today. When asked by Sky Sports F1 whether Ferrari would have won if Max had continued the race, the Mexican answered emphatically:

Absolutely yes. We just didn’t have the pace. I think we struggled from the very beginning. Ferrari and McLaren were one step ahead of us. I think we just couldn’t find the right balance. There is something to work on before the upcoming races. It was unique asphalt. And all weekend we were unable to maintain optimal grip. We were never able to take control of the tire management. But yeah, I think we just need to figure it out and make sure we can get better.

Sergio Perez believes Red Bull is no longer the best

Now after the race it has emerged that Perez, according to Christian Horney, suffered damage to the floor of his RB20. But nevertheless, for the first time since last year in Singapore we saw a Red Bull car fail. At that time, Red Bull made a strong push at the next race in Japan and won all the races. The next race is now back in Japan. Will history repeat itself or are we in for a more exciting year than expected?

