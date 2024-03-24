And it’s immediately controversial

As expected, controversy arose over what happened between Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in Portimao: the Spanish media immediately tried to delve into the issue.

“The fact is that the eight-time world champion overtook the Ducati champion at turn 5, but went a bit long. Faced with this situation, the Turin rider tried to recover his lost position, but in doing so he touched Gresini’s centaur. They both kissed the asphalt. The number 1 did not want to give up the position and this was harmful for both” we read for example in Marca.

The collision between the two axles was investigated. The commission decided that it was a racing accident. However, both Marc and Pecco presented themselves to the Race Direction to offer their version of what happened.