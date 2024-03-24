Pecco Bagnaia expected it

Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez were not punished by the Race Direction of the Portuguese Grand Prix for the contact which occurred in turn 5 with three laps to go. “I’m just saying that there will be no action on the part of the race direction – he declared to Sky Sport -, I expected it. There are situations and situations, and in this one little could be done. The decision is right, all I needed was for me to take the penalty.”

“I started well but I chose the wrong line at turn 3, closing when I should have been on the outside – he added on his race -. From then on I wanted to pass Enea in the first laps because I saw him in a bit of difficulty, then from a certain point onwards I started to feel a bit lacking with rear grip and I was no longer able to push as much as I would have liked.

“We weren’t in a good place and we couldn’t find a solution, even though I felt very good yesterday and this morning, so it was a shame. There was the potential after this morning to fight, to win or in any case to stay ahead, but we weren’t able to capitalize on anything, zero points.”

“In the second race it’s one thing when you fall like last year through your own fault, and then you’re disappointed and they turn around. In this case, unfortunately, we worked as hard as we could but there was something missing in the race that I wouldn’t have expected. Until this morning everything was fine and I’m particularly sorry. I looked at the tire pressure data to see if it was something related to that, but it wasn’t. I couldn’t be as fast as I would have liked” concluded Bagnaia.