Udine, 24 March 2024 – The Para Ski World Cup Final in Sella Nevea (SD) officially comes to an end.

The athletes took to the slopes of Monte Canin this morning to compete in the giant slalom, showing great determination despite unfavorable weather conditions, with heavy snowfall during the second run.

The main heroes of the day were Giacomo Bertagnolli and guide Andrea Ravelli, who took first place on the podium in the category “People with Visual Impairments”, ahead of their rivals Kalle Eriksson and Johannes Aigner. In the same category, Martina Vozza, with her guide Yulen Sabidoussi, came close to the podium, finishing fourth.

In addition, special giant slalom cups were awarded today, with Giacomo Bertagnolli and his guide Andrea Ravelli finishing second just behind athlete Johannes Aigner, and multiple champion Rene de Silvestro finishing third behind Jeroen Kampschreur and Jesper Pedersen. .

Tomorrow the Para Alpine Skiing World Cup season will officially end with the Super-G and Super Combined competitions, which will be broadcast live on the FIS channel https://watch.fis-ski.com/home and streamed on Rai Sport (raiplay.it /direct/ RaiSport ).

Photo credit: Andrea Carloni – Sports