This Sunday, March 24, Holy Week begins. In 2024, the celebration will take place from today until March 31 and begins with the Palm Sunday ceremony, passing through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Holy Saturday, to culminate with Easter Sunday.

Holy Week commemorates the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is why it is a period of recollection in Catholic temples.

Palm Sunday commemorates the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. At that time the inhabitants of said city received him with open arms and various palm leaves. On this day, four canonical gospels are read in churches: Matthew 21:1-11, Mark 11:1-11, Luke 19:28-44 and John 12:12-19, according to the religious media Holyart.

In John it is explained that Jesus Christ arrived on the fifth day before Passover and, on that same day, the lamb was usually sacrificed for the celebration of the Jewish holiday.

When the Lord arrived at the holy city, he was seen on a donkey while he was accompanied by his disciples and the crowd that believed in him.

After his arrival in the lands of the city of Israel, people were waiting for him with various olive branches, while shouting his name and saying: “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!”, according to the media. mentioned.

These plants were a sacred symbol for ancient civilizations, for this reason priests bless the leaves that the most faithful believers take to religious temples, since they are given an interpretation of peace and rebirth.

Tradition explains that it is not necessary to take exactly that type of olive branch, you can also take willow, fir, palm and other species of trees, the important thing is that you place it somewhere where you can observe it. , according to Aciprensa.

