Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Fay has a good chance of becoming Senegal’s fifth president, according to the first results of Sunday’s presidential election published by the Reuters news agency on Sunday. Fay is the right-hand man of popular opposition candidate and former tax inspector Ousmane Sonko, who was banned from the presidential race after being convicted of libel. He then brought forward his former colleague, Tax Inspector Fay. They campaigned under the slogan “Diomaye is my Sonko”: Diomaye is Sonko.

It’s a snap election in Senegal: earlier this year, incumbent President Macky Sall abruptly canceled elections that were due to be called on February 25 because he said the credibility of the elections was at stake. Then a law was passed to postpone the elections to December. For many Senegalese this was unacceptable. In early February, they took to the streets demanding their democratic right to vote. With success: under pressure from protests, criticism from the international community and, above all, seven judges of the Supreme Court, according to whom the president’s intervention was unconstitutional, Sall relented.

Election Day passed peacefully. Millions of Senegalese lined up to cast their votes for one of the nineteen candidates. The first results to emerge showed Fay received an overall majority of the votes, although the final result is not expected until Tuesday. It will then be determined whether Fay or another candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote or whether a runoff vote is necessary.

Poll workers count ballots. Photo by Zohra Bensemra/Reuters Presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Fay collects ballots at a polling station in Ndiaganiao, Senegal. Photo by Abdou Karim Ndoye/Reuters People line up to cast their votes in the presidential election in Ndiaganiao. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA A representative of Senegal’s Independent Electoral Commission checks the vote count at polling stations in Dakar, March 24, 2024. Photo John Wessels/AFP The vote count will take place on Sunday in the Senegalese town of Ziguinchor. Photo: Muhamadou Bittae/AFP

