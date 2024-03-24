The Netherlands can cope with a sea level rise of five meters. This was evident from the recently released Knowledge Program reports on sea level rise (NRC, March 5). This is good news, so for now there is absolutely no reason to move east en masse, give up parts of Zealand or Groningen, or slow down or prevent foreign investment.

Bas Jonkman is Professor of Integral Fluid Engineering at TU Delft.

The reports detail three ways to keep our country safe and livable. Protect the city with additional dams and super pumping stations to pump out rivers; a variant facing the sea, with coastal fortification and a large lake near the coast to store high river flows. And there is an option in which the Netherlands moves with the rising water, building floating structures and flooding new lands.

These are three valuable prospects, but for the very long term, because we expect sea levels to rise by just five meters in a few hundred years. But what will we do in this century?

What is still missing is a clear picture of how we will deal with the first half meter or full meter of sea level rise in the short term. It’s quite difficult. Take an area like Rotterdam. Maeslantkering plays a key function here. This barrier at Nieuwe-Waterweg consists of two floating arms that are usually located on the river bank, but are closed during storm surges to prevent floodwaters from entering the North Sea. This happened in December during Storm Pia. This barrier means that the levees behind it only need to be raised to a limited extent, areas outside the levees are protected, and free shipping to the interior is possible. The Meslantkering will reach the end of its service life in the second half of this century and is expected to no longer provide sufficient security. What will be the strategy then?

Famous building

One option is to design a new movable storm surge barrier to maintain an open system. The first sketches of this project are already on the table: the new Hollandkering is a huge arch that rises above the Nieuwe Waterweg and will face the water during storm surges. This iconic structure provides protection and a 100-meter viewpoint of the western Netherlands.

The more unclear the strategy, the more space we must reserve for water and dam improvements.

The second option is to close the Nieuwe-Waterweg river with a dam and locks. This protects Rotterdam and the hinterland and allows fresh water to be conserved during dry summers. Beyond the dam, the water level is manageable and more houses can be built in the old city’s harbors. The dam does form a barrier to shipping and nature.

The third approach is a more open and natural option. We are polishing the Nieuwe Waterweg and turning its banks into nature reserves.

So there really is plenty to choose from. This is interesting because each strategy has advantages and disadvantages for different functions and parties. The open version is good for navigation and nature, the closed version is good for urban development and water safety. In addition to flood protection, the supply of fresh water will be an important factor. After all, there is already a shortage of fresh water during dry seasons for shipping, agriculture and industry.

Do we really need to start working on this now? Can’t we keep all options open for the future? This is unwise: the more unclear the strategy, the more space we should reserve for water improvements and dams. And we really don’t have enough space. We are already building city blocks, dams and bridges for the next fifty to hundred years.

New delta works

Moreover, there is less time left than expected. The delta structure was built and designed over 40 years. And in our polder country we need a lot of time to make a decision. So start now with a plan for the second half of this century and determine the preferential strategy for the coming years. Harness the design, thinking and computing power of Dutch engineers, scientists and designers. Let’s start with the Rotterdam-Rijnmond area and look at how alternative strategies can enhance protection, urban development, nature and activity. But concrete and detailed plans and solutions are also urgently needed for other regions such as Zeeland, Holland-IJssel and our main rivers.

So we need to start working on these new 21st century delta jobs now. This way we will once again become a country with a clear plan. The rest of the world is watching us.

