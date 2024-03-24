Budapest, March 24, 2024 – The Italian men’s saber team has qualified for Paris 2024. The players of coach Nicola Zanotti’s Blue Sabers, who today took eighth place in the team standings at the World Cup in Budapest, have achieved qualification for the Olympic Games. having accomplished a feat of Italian fencing.

All six specialties, in fact, won a “ticket” to the Olympic Games: thus, the Tricolor on the grounds of the Five Circles of the Grand Palais will be presented on each of the nine days of competition, from July 27 to August 4, with a maximum possible number of three athletes in individual events plus a reserve for team competitions. Italy will be there in full force: first the women’s and men’s foils passed the arithmetic qualification, then the men’s and women’s fencers, last week the sabers, and this afternoon in Hungary the sabers.

In Budapest, the quartet of Luigi Samele, Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo and Pietro Torre won the round of 16 match against China 45–33, taking a very important step towards Olympic qualification. They had to wait for the decider: in the quarter-finals, in fact, the Azzurri lost to the United States with a score of 45–39, and Germany’s simultaneous victory over France brought the Germans closer to the position of “best European team” held by Italy. defend in order to get a pass to the Games. An hour of suffering and trembling. However, Germany’s subsequent semi-final defeat to Korea gave the Italian sabers confidence that they would qualify for the Olympics. At the end of the match, defeats from Iran and Romania did not matter in the ranking for the final eighth place. A relief that brought tears of emotion to everyone, from captain and veteran Gigi Samele, who already has three medals at the Games in the palm of his hands, to Luca Curatoli, yesterday a brilliant second in the individual competition on the Hungarian platform, to the youngest Michele Gallo. and Pietro’s Tower.

“It is a great satisfaction to have achieved this at the plenary level, qualifying six of the six teams for the Olympic Games,” commented the President of the Italian Fencing Federation, Paolo Azzi, in Budapest after the blue saber. It was a painful and very important last pass, we rejoiced and also appreciated the excellent sportsmanship of the Koreans. We close the circle of qualification with joy and pride for an excellent overall result, which is not at all something to be taken for granted in the scenario of globalization and competition that world fencing is increasingly experiencing. We are here, with all the special features: we will bring 24 athletes to Paris, the maximum possible, 12 women and the same number of men. Now we still have to improve our position in the final stages of the World Cup, but we have one thing for sure: Italy is ready to play its cards and be competitive in each of the 12 Olympic competitions in which it will take part.”

Swordsmen 4th in Tbilisi

Confirmation of the high level of Italy in the men’s epee competition, which took fourth place in the team competition at the World Cup in Tbilisi. Davide Di Veroli, Federico Vismara, Andrea Santarelli and Valerio Cuomo came close to reaching the final, missing just two shots against France, then losing the bronze medal match to Kazakhstan, but despite being at the foot of the podium, they confirmed their own strength and competitiveness also on Georgian sites.

The Italian team, already arithmetically qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, triumphed in the round of 16 over Ukraine with a score of 39-29. A superb performance in the quarter-finals saw the Italian fencers defeat Switzerland 45–43, the match always going ahead and ending in promotion to the “top four”, despite a comeback attempt by the Swiss team who fought to the end. In the semi-final, the boys of CT Dario Chiado, led in Tbilisi by masters Enrico Di Ciolo and Paolo Zanobini, believed in it until the last second against France, losing only in the final credits with a score of 45-43. Italy saw a medal slip away, losing the bronze final to Kazakhstan 45–35, but showed their strength once again with a final fourth place finish.

