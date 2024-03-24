One of the most interesting series of recent years is in the works: Nine perfect strangers, a series starring and produced among others by the always talented and fascinating Nicole Kidman. The show was created by David E. Kelley, Made Up Stories by Bruna Papandrea, Blossom Films by Nicole Kidman herself and FIFTH SEASON, which will also handle the distribution of the series.

Nine perfect strangers 2: Where we left off…where do we start again…

The second season of Nine Perfect Strangers will be available to Prime Video customers worldwide, excluding the United States where it will be available on Hulu.

The first season of Nine Perfect Strangers debuted on Prime Video in August 2020. Based on The New York Times bestselling author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place in a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation In fact, the nine unwary protagonists will choose this apparent paradise to try to dispose of the toxins that the outside world has given them and perhaps return to the reality of everyday life more relaxed and serene.

Watching over these unfortunate nine strangers during a 10-day ultra-luxury retreat will be the resort manager, Masha, played by Nicole Kidman (Australia, Cold Mountain, Eyes Wide Shut and series such as Big Little Lies), a woman with a dark past, whose unofficial mission will be to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies, while hiding her real and disturbing intentions.

Instead of relaxing, the nine unfortunate and rich clients of the resort, however, will actually find themselves implicated in the machinations of Masha and her equally crazy and fragile assistants, who, through not exactly ethically sound methodologies, will lead them to explode and dramatically bring out all the fears and all the ghosts of the past of the increasingly unstable clients of the resort, who have now become Masha’s guinea pigs and prisoners.

In the first season a great cast accompanied the successful series with Nicole Kidman, who was in fact accompanied by the high level acting performances of Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall and Luke Evans, who together with the other members of the cast, they created that necessary alchemy, to bring out the crazy side of the characters they masterfully interpreted.

…where do we start again…

Nicole Kidman will return in Nine perfect strangers 2 to play Masha, together with her a new cast will join including Henry Golding (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and The Old Guard 2) who will play Peter, Mark Strong (1917, Cruella, Sherlock Holmes and the Kingsman series) as David and finally Lena Olin (One Life, The Darkness and the Riviera series) as Helena.

Other important roles will be those of Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) who will play Imogene and Christine Baranski (The Good Fight and Leonard’s terrible mother in The Big Bang Theory) who will play Victoria.

The location of the resort this time will be the Swiss Alps and here we will find Masha, as director of the Tranquillum House, which seems to be central right from the first cycle of episodes. In short, don’t relax too much, Masha and her crazy care are coming back to make you feel better or maybe not… we’ll find out soon…