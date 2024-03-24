MILAN – Nick Carter has announced two dates in Italy in summer 2024, July 25th at the Teatro Arcimboldi in Milan and July 26th at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Santa Cecilia in Rome with his Who I Am World Tour 2024. The youngest member of the Backstreet Boys will bring his greatest solo hits on stage together with the best-known hits of the most famous boy band of all time, to unleash his fans with an unforgettable show. General ticket sales are open on ticketmaster.it, ticketone.it and vivaticket.com.

Launching his career at the age of 12, Nick Carter quickly became an international pop superstar as the youngest member of the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys. With his boyish good looks and heartthrob status, Carter’s 30-year journey in entertainment has extended far beyond selling out arenas, spanning a wide range of projects in television, film, philanthropy and publishing.

The Backstreet Boys have the distinction of being the best-selling boy band in history and are among the world’s best-selling musical artists of all time. The group landed one of the biggest record deals of all time, signing a $60 million deal with Jive Records in 1999. Since taking over the world in 1995, the band has sold over 130 million records overall the world and has earned five Grammy nominations and countless Billboard Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards, RIAA Awards, People’s Choice Awards and an honorary star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. To date, the Backstreet Boys have toured several times around the world, released ten studio albums and broken several records, including the most albums sold in one year in the United States, selling over 11 million copies of their third studio album, Millennium, in 1999.

In 2002, Carter embarked on a solo career with his debut album, Now or Never, released by Jive Records. The album impressively debuted at number 17 on the Billboard 200 chart and achieved Gold certification in the United States, Japan and Canada. This marks the beginning of a successful solo career, which goes hand in hand with her fame as a member of the Backstreet Boys. Since then, Carter has released two more solo albums, I’m Taking Off in 2012 and All American in 2016. Notably, his 2023 single “Hurts to Love You” became his most successful song, entering the charts in seven different countries, reaching number one in the United States and number one in Canada.

In 2004, Carter entered the world of film and television, starring in the remake of the classic horror film “Sleepy Hollow,” titled “The Hollow.” Carter further showcased his acting skills through various film appearances on television shows such as the CW Network revival series “90210.” In 2014, Carter and his now-wife, Lauren Kitt, made their reality debut as a couple on the VH1 series “I Heart Nick Carter.” Additionally, he competed in the fourth season of Fox’s hit show “The Masked Singer” and the 21st season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” making it to the finale of both series. While appearing on “Dancing with the Stars,” Nick and Lauren announced they were expecting their first child together.

On April 19, 2016, they welcomed their son Odin. The family expanded further with the arrival of daughter Saoirse on October 2, 2019 and youngest daughter, Pearl, on April 21, 2021. In 2023, Carter wrapped up another major tour with the Backstreet Boys, “The DNA World Tour,” before embarking on his first solo tour in seven years, the international “Who I Am” tour, which kicked off in the United States in October and followed the release of three new solo singles, “Superman ”, “Made For Us” and “Never Break My Heart (Not Again)”. The “Who I Am” tour will continue through 2024, hitting territories in South America, Asia, Canada and the United States. Carter will join the Backstreet Boys for the “Backstreet’s Back at the Beach Cancun” concert series in April 2024.