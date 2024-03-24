ROME – Ditonellapiaga adds a further piece to the sound mosaic of his next recording project: “Mary” is the new single released for BMG/Dischi Belli on Friday 22 March, which will be digitally and on the radio from next week.

‘Mary’ officially opens the doors to FLASH, Ditonellapiaga’s new album out on Friday 10 May for BMG/Dischi Belli and available for pre-order from today. Two years after her debut album Camouflage, FLASH presents itself as a total immersion in Margherita’s chameleonic soul which, in the wake of catchy melodies and intimate ballads, offers authentic miscellanies of everyday life. Ditonellapiaga’s new recording project, which includes the already released singles Fossi come te and È tutto vero, will be available in three exclusive formats: Vinile Deluxe Edition (Limited Colored and Numbered Edition – 180gr), Vinile Nero (180gr) and CD.

A pulsating dance soundscape embellished with pounding pop pills is the backdrop to Mary’s compelling adventure: in her, a shyly vain sixteen-year-old with a passion for cosmology from an early age, the irrepressible curiosity to explore the universe merges with desire to abandon oneself to one’s libido and make love for the first time. A song with a singer-songwriter flavor available in presave, Mary is a meeting point between the innovative and histrionic vibes of Ditonellapiaga and the visionary pen of La Representative di Lista.

“With Veronica and Dario we wrote Mary on a hot day at the end of April in Palermo. I went into the studio with the idea of ​​writing a song about a girl who wanted to go into space, but during the finalization of the chorus, just when we couldn’t find the right words, it came naturally to us to play with the lyrics, inventing phrases and some absurdities: among these the fact that Mary, rather than going into space, wanted to make love. Rereading the text we realized the beautiful metaphor that had been created in an absolutely naive and involuntary way. From then on we continued writing with this dual narrative and had a lot of fun. Working with Dario and Veronica is truly overwhelming: that day in the studio there was a coming and going of musicians, friends, relatives, all involved in making a small contribution to writing the crazy story of “Mary”, says Margherita.

To best savor all the musical nuances of Margherita Carducci – aka Ditonellapiaga – two unmissable live events are planned: May 15th in Rome @Largo Venue with a show produced by Magellano Concerti (more info on the Magellano Concerti website) and 25th May on the stage of the MI AMI Festival 2024 at Circolo Magnolia (tickets available on Dice).